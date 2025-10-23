Taoiseach vows to bolster Ireland’s security to ‘protect citizens’ from 'new threats'

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has vowed to bolster Ireland’s security to better protect its citizens from "new threats” ahead of a meeting of the European Council.

The Taoiseach is in Brussels today to join EU leaders for a meeting of the European Council.

The state leaders will discuss a range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as security, defence and competitiveness.

“In the face of Russia’s continued prosecution of its illegal war on Ukraine, the EU remains firm in its resolve to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Mr Martin said ahead of the meeting.

“We are also determined to step up our own security, to confront new threats and to protect the wellbeing of our citizens and our economies,” he added.

The ongoing war in Ukraine is expected to be a central topic within today’s event.

“Leaders will discuss how we can support efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end and stop Russia’s relentless and horrific attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the Taoiseach said.

“We will continue to work together to ensure that Ukraine approaches any negotiations from a position of strength, and we will consider ways to increase pressure on Russia to bring it to the table.”

He explained: “That includes a 19th package of sanctions and mobilising frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

“I will also reiterate my belief that EU membership is an important guarantee for Ukraine and that progress in its accession negotiations must be unblocked and accelerated.”

Last night the Taoiseach attended a working dinner with fellow EU leaders and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi following the first EU-Egypt Summit.