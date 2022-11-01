Priest in Kerry sparks outrage over sermon condemning rampant 'sexual sin' and use of condoms amongst teens
News

Priest in Kerry sparks outrage over sermon condemning rampant 'sexual sin' and use of condoms amongst teens

Fr Seán Sheehy delivering a controversial sermon on Sunday morning.

A PRIEST in Kerry has sparked outrage over his comments on transgender people, gay sex and the use of condoms, which he said "promotes promiscuity".

In a sermon delivered to parishioners in Listowel on Sunday, Fr Seán Sheehy told the 200 church-goers who were present that sexual sin between two men and two women was "rampant" and the government's legislative approach to transgenderism as "lunatic".

"That is sinful. That is mortal sin," he said.

He also said the promotion of abortion was sinful, and told the congregation a story of how a HSE van distributed a condom to a 17-year-old girl on a night out in Tralee, which he said said promoted promiscuity.

The homily was live streamed at 11.30am Mass on Sunday, with a similar but less forceful version also being delivered the previous evening.

People began to leave the mass as a result of the priest's remarks, to which he said:

“Those of you who happen to be leaving today, God help you is all I have to say."

Fr Sheehy came to prominence previously after an criticism when he shook hands with and gave character reference for convicted sex offender Danny Foley of Meen, Listowel, in Tralee Circuit Court in 2009.

The Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne apologised for the remarks, saying that "they do not represent the Christian position".

"I am aware of the deep upset and hurt caused by the contents of the homilies in question delivered over the weekend. I apologise to all who were offended," he wrote on the diocese's website.

"The homily at a regular weekend parish Mass is not appropriate for such issues to be spoken of in such terms. I regret that this has occurred while a parish pilgrimage to the Holy Land is taking place.

"The Gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is a Gospel of love and ever proclaims the dignity of every human person. It calls on us all to ever have total respect for one another. This fundamental Christian teaching was beautifully proclaimed in the Book of Wisdom at Mass last Sunday, and in the second reading, and the Gospel of the Beatitudes at Mass today, November 1st, the Feast of All Saints."

See More: Church, Fr Seán Sheehy, Kerry, Mass

Related

Church leaders join backlash against British Government over ‘disturbing’ Troubles amnesty proposal
News 1 year ago

Church leaders join backlash against British Government over ‘disturbing’ Troubles amnesty proposal

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí stop Mass service in Athlone after 'up to 60 people' gather in church
News 1 year ago

Gardaí stop Mass service in Athlone after 'up to 60 people' gather in church

By: Rachael O'Connor

Police 'regret' shutting down Good Friday mass service in Catholic church
News 1 year ago

Police 'regret' shutting down Good Friday mass service in Catholic church

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

One million Irish passports issued so far in record-breaking year
News 1 hour ago

One million Irish passports issued so far in record-breaking year

By: Connell McHugh

The Horizon Irish Open taking place at the K Club next year has been moved to September 7-10
Sport 2 hours ago

The Horizon Irish Open taking place at the K Club next year has been moved to September 7-10

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Primark in Belfast reopens four years after devastating fire at historic building
News 4 hours ago

Primark in Belfast reopens four years after devastating fire at historic building

By: Connell McHugh

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to enter I'm a Celeb jungle
Entertainment 4 hours ago

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to enter I'm a Celeb jungle

By: Connell McHugh

Ukraine have asked FIFA to exclude Iran from the upcoming World Cup for systematic human rights violations
Sport 5 hours ago

Ukraine have asked FIFA to exclude Iran from the upcoming World Cup for systematic human rights violations

By: Conor O'Donoghue