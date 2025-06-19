Burglars smash their way into church and steal ‘significant sum’ of cash
News

Burglars smash their way into church and steal ‘significant sum’ of cash

POLICE are investigating after a church in Co. Down was burgled overnight.

The incident happened at a church on the Belfast Road in Bangor.

The burglary was discovered at around 9am this morning, the PSNI have confirmed.

“It was reported shortly before 9am, that entry had been gained to a church in the area overnight, where a door to the premises had been smashed through enabling access,” they said in a statement.

“Damage was also caused inside the church, with internal windows smashed, locks broken on cupboards and further items disturbed throughout the building,” they added.

Police are working to establish what items were taken during the incident, but they have confirmed “a significant sum of cash was stolen from a safety box”.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen any individual(s) in the early hours of Wednesday morning, or anyone with information about this incident to call 101 and quote reference number 275 18/06/25,” they said.

See More: Bangor, Burglary, Church, Co Down, PSNI

Related

'Utter cowardice': Mother-of-five threatened in Co. Down home by gang of masked men
News 4 months ago

'Utter cowardice': Mother-of-five threatened in Co. Down home by gang of masked men

By: Gerard Donaghy

Grandmother found dead at home named as murder investigation launched
News 1 year ago

Grandmother found dead at home named as murder investigation launched

By: Fiona Audley

Stolen diamonds, paintings and a high-end sports vehicle seized in raid on property
News 1 year ago

Stolen diamonds, paintings and a high-end sports vehicle seized in raid on property

By: Irish Post

Latest

‘Viable' device found in Belfast had been there for 'number of years’
News 7 hours ago

‘Viable' device found in Belfast had been there for 'number of years’

By: Fiona Audley

Kate Phillips, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Seán McGinley join Brendan Gleeson in The Weir
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Kate Phillips, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Seán McGinley join Brendan Gleeson in The Weir

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Derry
News 9 hours ago

Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Man jailed for sending threatening messages to Northern Ireland's deputy first minister
News 10 hours ago

Man jailed for sending threatening messages to Northern Ireland's deputy first minister

By: Fiona Audley

Channel 4 commissions documentary on families' fight for justice after fatal Nottingham attacks
News 20 hours ago

Channel 4 commissions documentary on families' fight for justice after fatal Nottingham attacks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal after human remains found in burnt-out vehicle in Yorkshire
News 21 hours ago

Appeal after human remains found in burnt-out vehicle in Yorkshire

By: Gerard Donaghy