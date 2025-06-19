Burglars smash their way into church and steal ‘significant sum’ of cash

POLICE are investigating after a church in Co. Down was burgled overnight.

The incident happened at a church on the Belfast Road in Bangor.

The burglary was discovered at around 9am this morning, the PSNI have confirmed.

“It was reported shortly before 9am, that entry had been gained to a church in the area overnight, where a door to the premises had been smashed through enabling access,” they said in a statement.

“Damage was also caused inside the church, with internal windows smashed, locks broken on cupboards and further items disturbed throughout the building,” they added.

Police are working to establish what items were taken during the incident, but they have confirmed “a significant sum of cash was stolen from a safety box”.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen any individual(s) in the early hours of Wednesday morning, or anyone with information about this incident to call 101 and quote reference number 275 18/06/25,” they said.