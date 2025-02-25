Public warning issued after £100k lost to holiday scammers

A PUBLIC warning has been issued to anyone planning to book a holiday online.

The PSNI has urged people to be wary and vigilant when planning their trips as more than £100k has been lost in Northern Ireland to travel scammers over the past year.

Some 74 reports of holiday fraud were reported to the police force in 2024, a report by Action Fraud confirmed this week.

“Between January 1 and December 31, 2024, there were 74 reports of holiday fraud made to The Police Service amounting to a total reported loss of £105,553,” it stated.

This compares to 89 such reports made during the same comparative period in 2023, amounting to a total reported loss of £155, 245.

"It’s natural to want to get the best deal when booking a holiday,” Superintendent Joanne Gibson, who is the Chair of ScamwiseNI, said.

“However, we know that criminals will try to take advantage of this, either by promoting fake holidays online or through social media, often with suspiciously low prices.

“What can seem like a bargain holiday, or a good deal online, can be the start of a scam, which can leave people out of pocket and scupper their holiday plans.”

She added: "Our advice is that before booking the holiday, look for the usual logos, like ABTA and ATOL.

“Take time to do your research to make sure the holiday deal is genuine and that you haven't booked a getaway that doesn't exist."