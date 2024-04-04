Public warning issued after ‘significant’ amount of tablets found on popular beach
A PUBLIC warning has been issued in Northern Ireland after a "significant" amount of tablets were found on a Co. Down beach that is popular with families.

Police officers were contacted after a large quantity of the strong painkiller Tramadol was found in blister packages on Cloughey beach yesterday afternoon (April 3).

The PSNI has since issued a warning to the public to be vigilant when enjoying the region’s beaches over the Easter break.

The tablets were found on Cloughey beach in Co. Down

“Following a report received [yesterday] afternoon, officers attended and have removed a significant quantity of suspected Tramadol,” the PSNI’s Constable Kingsberry said.

“The tablets were found in plastic blister packs,” he added.

“This is a popular beach with families, children and dog walkers,” PC Kingsberry explained.

“While officers have scanned the wider area and removed items for further examination, we are asking everyone to be vigilant.

“Please be aware of the severe dangers of taking any drugs, or counterfeit medication, which have not been prescribed by your doctor,” he added.

“And please be especially careful when it comes to your children who may be walking or playing on the beach.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police officers on 101.

