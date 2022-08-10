Raymond Briggs, creator of The Snowman, dies aged 88
News

Raymond Briggs, creator of The Snowman, dies aged 88

Raymond Briggs, author and illustrators of The Snowman, has died aged 88.

THE AUTHOR and illustrator of classic children's picture book The Snowman, Raymond Briggs, has died at the age of 88.

The Snowman sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world since its publication in 1978 and in 1982 was adapted into a short film that is enjoyed by millions each Christmas.

Briggs also created and enjoyed huge success with children's books Father Christmas and Fungus The Bogeyman.

A statement from his family said:

"We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news.

"Drawings from fans - especially children's drawings - inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.

"He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.

"He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales.

"He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends – at get-togethers, fancy dress parties and summer picnics in the garden.

"He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him. All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour - this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power."

Francesca Dow, Managing Director of Penguin Random House said Raymond "was a brilliantly observant, funny storyteller, honest about how life is rather than how adults might with to tell it to children."

"A kindness, integrity, and generosity run through all his books.

"And so in life: Raymond was a generous, unjealous spirit who was a pleasure to work with, as well as to visit in his Sussex cottage and experience his teasing genius in its home. I will miss him. He leaves an extraordinary legacy and a big hole."

See More: Christmas, Raymond Briggs, The Snowman

Related

RNLI and Coast Guard issue safety appeal for Christmas period
News 7 months ago

RNLI and Coast Guard issue safety appeal for Christmas period

By: Connell McHugh

‘GET JABBED’: Irish Ambassador to Britain celebrates ‘year of the vaccine’ in annual festive message
News 7 months ago

‘GET JABBED’: Irish Ambassador to Britain celebrates ‘year of the vaccine’ in annual festive message

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland's landmarks to light up in green to remind people Samaritans are available over Christmas
News 7 months ago

Ireland's landmarks to light up in green to remind people Samaritans are available over Christmas

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Former Ireland defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool on a one-year deal
Sport 43 minutes ago

Former Ireland defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool on a one-year deal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A riverside adventure at The Runnymede on Thames
Travel 15 hours ago

A riverside adventure at The Runnymede on Thames

By: Fiona Audley

Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton
Sport 19 hours ago

Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cillian Murphy and Siobhan McSweeney shortlisted for TV Choice Awards
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Cillian Murphy and Siobhan McSweeney shortlisted for TV Choice Awards

By: Connell McHugh

Fans looking to watch Shamrock Rovers second leg Europe League game tonight will be able to do so via a LOITV stream
Sport 21 hours ago

Fans looking to watch Shamrock Rovers second leg Europe League game tonight will be able to do so via a LOITV stream

By: Conor O'Donoghue