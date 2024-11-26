Council provides Christmas trees to bring festive cheer to local communities

LOCAL communities across Dublin have been given Christmas trees to ensure they get into the festive spirit this year.

Dublin City Council has provided 30 trees for the scheme, which also sees special tree-lighting ceremonies taking place.

“It’s almost that time of year,” Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan said.

“Dublin at Christmas is very special,” he added, “I love the feel of it.

"Bring the family along to your local tree-lighting ceremony and have some festive fun.”

Lights on the trees will be switched on during a number of local ceremonies over the next two weeks.

Some of the tree-lighting ceremonies will also include a visit from Santa as well as carol singing.

