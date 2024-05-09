Sarah Jessica Parker honoured for ‘passionate support’ of Irish arts and culture

HOLLYWOOD star Sarah Jessica Parker has been honoured for her ongoing support of Irish arts and culture.

The actor, who first made a name for herself in the hit television series Sex and the City, has received the Ireland Funds Performing Arts Award along with her actor husband Matthew Broderick.

The pair received their award at The Ireland Funds 46th New York Gala which took place at Pier 60 in Manhattan and welcomed over 600 supporters of the charity.

They were honoured for “their passionate support of Irish arts and culture” the organisation said.

Parker and Broderick, who married in 1997, are regular visitors to Ireland where they have a holiday home in County Donegal.

The often spend summers there with their 21-year-old son James and their 14-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion.

Over the weekend Parker showed further support for Irish craftsmanship when she wore a headpiece to the Met Gala in New York designed by Irish milliner Philip Treacy.

Accepting their Ireland Fiunds award, both Parker and Broderick spoke at-length of their deep affection for Ireland.

“We’re very honoured to be able to celebrate the Funds and its great and important work,” said Parker.

She and Broderick also thanked the Irish Repertory Theatre for its contribution to Irish culture and a grant was made by The Ireland Funds to The Irish Repertory Theatre in honour of Parker and Broderick.

Elsewhere on the night, the Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Leadership Award was presented by Les and Tom Quick to Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group in recognition of her business achievements, leadership and philanthropy.

Martin thanked The Ireland Funds for its “unwavering support and commitment to making a difference in the lives of people across Ireland and beyond” before adding: “Your tireless dedication to fostering positive change, supporting education, culture and peace has left an indelible mark on society.”

Martin is the 68th President of the NYSE, the world’s largest stock market, and the second woman to lead the exchange in its 231-year history.

A graduate of Manhattan College and Columbia University, she sits on the Board of Directors of the Partnership for New York City, the Inner-City Scholarship Fund and Manhattan College’s Board of Trustees.

Since its foundation nearly 50 years ago, The Ireland Funds has raised over $650 million for its work with non-profit organisations and causes serving communities across the island of Ireland.