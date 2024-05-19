Arrest made after reports of man brandishing gun in West Belfast
News

Arrest made after reports of man brandishing gun in West Belfast

POLICE investigating reports of a man brandishing a gun in West Belfast yesterday morning have made an arrest.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been detained on suspicion of firearms offences and remains in police custody at this time.

"At approximately 8.15am, it was reported that a man had been seen with what was believed to have been a handgun in the vicinity of the Cullingtree Road," said Detective Sergeant Magee of the PSNI.

"Officers attended and approached the man and seized two imitation firearms from his possession.

"The man, aged in his 50s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. He remains in police custody at this time."

Witnesses or anyone with camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 358 of May 18.

