More than £2m worth of suspected cannabis seized in Co. Tyrone
News

The haul had an estimated street value of £2.1m (Image: PSNI)

TWO men have been arrested after more than £2m worth of suspected cannabis was seized during searches in Co. Tyrone.

The discovery was made on Saturday morning at properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the seizure had 'dealt a significant blow' to those behind the supply of drugs in the region.

"Officers carried out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 18) at properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas," said Detective Chief Inspector Mullan of the PSNI.

"A significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1m was discovered and seized, along with two vehicles and a number of other items.

"The two suspects, aged 37 and 48, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and remain in police custody this afternoon (Saturday, May 18).

"This is operation has dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs in our communities.

"No drugs are safe and we remain committed to tackling the scourge of illegal substances.

"We continue to target activity that harms our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets and disrupting criminal activity."

