Christmas comes early as Santa delivers Premiership trophy to champions Celtic
News

Christmas comes early as Santa delivers Premiership trophy to champions Celtic

Santa brings the Scottish Premiership trophy onto the Celtic Park pitch on Saturday (Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)

AN UNLIKELY figure delivered the Premiership trophy to Celtic on Saturday after the Hoops sealed a third title in a row.

With summer just around the corner, Glasgow was bathed in sunshine as Celtic ran out 3-2 winners against St Mirren on the final day of the league season.

However, despite the beautiful weather, it was someone more used to the snowy environs of the North Pole who gifted the silverware to the champions.

None other than Santa Claus himself carried the trophy onto the pitch before it was presented to Brendan Rodgers' men, who had sealed the title with a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The reason for Father Christmas' bizarre appearance stems back to Celtic's defeat to Hearts in December.

Santa was enlisted to carry out the half-time draw during the meeting with the Jambos at Celtic Park but with the hosts trailing 2-0, he was booed by a home support short on Christmas spirit.

The match ended 2-0, consigning the Hoops to a second successive league defeat, while Rangers were five points behind with two games in hand.

Rangers eventually overtook Celtic in the table but a strong finish to the season ultimately saw the Hoops clinch a 12th title in 13 years and a third under Rodgers.

There was no booing on Saturday, with Co. Antrim native Rodgers saying all came good for Santa in the end after his less than welcoming reception back in December.

"Today was a brilliant Celtic day," said the manager.

"The sun was shining, Santa Claus gets his just rewards in the end, and it was just a really special day."

Rodgers will be hoping a little bit of Christmas magic remains in Glasgow for a while yet with Celtic set to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final next Saturday.

See More: Brendan Rodgers, Celtic, SPFL, Santa Claus, Scottish Premiership

Related

Brendan Rodgers continues to win over Celtic fans after helping young pitch invader escape stewards
News 7 months ago

Brendan Rodgers continues to win over Celtic fans after helping young pitch invader escape stewards

By: Gerard Donaghy

'We weren't at our level': Rodgers and Leicester suffer setback as Premier League returns
News 1 year ago

'We weren't at our level': Rodgers and Leicester suffer setback as Premier League returns

By: Gerard Donaghy

Armed police in bizarre 'siege stand-off' with man demanding Brendan Rodgers returns to Celtic
News 5 years ago

Armed police in bizarre 'siege stand-off' with man demanding Brendan Rodgers returns to Celtic

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Ireland, UK and Belgium pledge to work closer together on renewable energy and electrical interconnection
News 2 days ago

Ireland, UK and Belgium pledge to work closer together on renewable energy and electrical interconnection

By: Fiona Audley

Assassination attempt on Slovakian prime minister is ‘attack on democracy’, says Taoiseach
News 2 days ago

Assassination attempt on Slovakian prime minister is ‘attack on democracy’, says Taoiseach

By: Fiona Audley

Irish public urged to check passports are valid ahead of summer holiday season
News 3 days ago

Irish public urged to check passports are valid ahead of summer holiday season

By: Fiona Audley

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in bedroom at house in Belfast
News 3 days ago

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in bedroom at house in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

‘VERY SPECIAL’: Dermot O’Leary meets musical icons Jon Bon Jovi and Shania Twain
Entertainment 3 days ago

‘VERY SPECIAL’: Dermot O’Leary meets musical icons Jon Bon Jovi and Shania Twain

By: Fiona Audley