Christmas comes early as Santa delivers Premiership trophy to champions Celtic

AN UNLIKELY figure delivered the Premiership trophy to Celtic on Saturday after the Hoops sealed a third title in a row.

With summer just around the corner, Glasgow was bathed in sunshine as Celtic ran out 3-2 winners against St Mirren on the final day of the league season.

However, despite the beautiful weather, it was someone more used to the snowy environs of the North Pole who gifted the silverware to the champions.

None other than Santa Claus himself carried the trophy onto the pitch before it was presented to Brendan Rodgers' men, who had sealed the title with a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The reason for Father Christmas' bizarre appearance stems back to Celtic's defeat to Hearts in December.

Santa was enlisted to carry out the half-time draw during the meeting with the Jambos at Celtic Park but with the hosts trailing 2-0, he was booed by a home support short on Christmas spirit.

The match ended 2-0, consigning the Hoops to a second successive league defeat, while Rangers were five points behind with two games in hand.

Rangers eventually overtook Celtic in the table but a strong finish to the season ultimately saw the Hoops clinch a 12th title in 13 years and a third under Rodgers.

It may be May but Santa Claus was on hand to present the Scottish Premiership trophy to Celtic 🎅🍀 pic.twitter.com/7G2397iv0I — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 18, 2024

There was no booing on Saturday, with Co. Antrim native Rodgers saying all came good for Santa in the end after his less than welcoming reception back in December.

"Today was a brilliant Celtic day," said the manager.

"The sun was shining, Santa Claus gets his just rewards in the end, and it was just a really special day."

Rodgers will be hoping a little bit of Christmas magic remains in Glasgow for a while yet with Celtic set to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final next Saturday.