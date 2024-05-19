Road rage driver found guilty of manslaughter following altercation with pedestrian

A ROAD RAGE driver has been found guilty of manslaughter after assaulting a pedestrian, who later died as a result of his injuries.

Jake McIntyre, 28, struck Andrew Peart with a tyre lever before punching him in the attack in Guide Post, Northumberland on August 22 last year.

Mr Peart, 39, initially appeared fine after the assault but was admitted to hospital several hours later and found to have sustained catastrophic brain injuries.

He passed away in hospital a week later on August 30.

Commenting in the wake of Friday's verdict a police spokesperson said McInytre's 'pointless violent behaviour has caused so much pain'.

Altercation

A police investigation revealed that on the evening of August 22, Mr Peart had a verbal altercation with the driver of a Mitsubishi Shogun on The Square in Guide Post, Northumberland.

The driver of the vehicle — who was later identified as McIntyre — had been driving on The Square and had to slow down as Mr Peart crossed the road.

McIntyre drove away after the argument but returned shortly after, catching up to Mr Peart near the Guide Post Working Men's Club.

McIntyre got out the vehicle and struck Mr Peart with a metal tyre lever he had in his car before punching him and leaving him on the ground as he left the scene.

Mr Peart initially appeared fine but his physical condition deteriorated and he was admitted to hospital in the early hours of August 23.

He was described as having catastrophic brain injuries and despite the best efforts of medical staff, his condition deteriorated and he sadly died a week later.

McIntyre was arrested two days later, having fled to the Cumbria area.

He was initially charged with assault and later with murder after the discovery of a recording on his mobile phone where he admitted his involvement in the incident.

A video, made on August 23, showed McIntyre complaining about having to hide from the police and change his car as a result of 'giving some little crack head street justice'.

McIntyre of Stakeford Crescent, Ashington, Northumberland was found guilty of manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday following a two-and-a-half-week trial.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

'Disrespected'

Following the trial, Mr Peart's family paid tribute to their 'loving family man' who was a devoted father, brother, son and friend who did a job he loved as a senior design technician.

Meanwhile, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr of Northumbria Police condemned the senseless violence which resulted in Mr Peart losing his life.

"The last seven months will have undoubtedly been an incredibly difficult time for Andrew's family and friends and I applaud their bravery and composure throughout this process," he said.

"There was absolutely no reason for the levels of aggression McIntyre showed that day.

"He had had time to calm down, but returned to confront Andrew, using significant force towards a devoted father — simply because he had felt disrespected.

"This pointless violent behaviour has caused so much pain and I hope that today can help offer some comfort to the family, and to the wider tight-knit community of Guide Post."