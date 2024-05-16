Woman found dead in Belfast house named as family try to 'come to terms with loss’
DETECTIVES investigating the death of a woman in Belfast have named the victim as a murder probe gets underway.

The body of Kathryn Parton, known as ‘Kat’, was found in a bedroom at a house in the Madrid Road area of east Belfast yesterday afternoon.

The 34-year-old was found with serious injuries to her head.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said officers were called to the property yesterday afternoon (May 15) where her body was discovered.

“Kathryn, who was known as Kat, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained serious injuries to her head,” Det Insp Griffin confirmed.

“Three people – a woman aged 43 and two men aged 22 and 23 – were arrested on suspicion of murder,” she added.

All three remain in custody.

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Kathryn’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss,” Det Insp Griffin said as a murder investigation gets underway.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances,” she said.

“I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 1190 of 15/05/24.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

