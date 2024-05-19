Man charged with murder of Belfast woman Kathryn Parton
Man charged with murder of Belfast woman Kathryn Parton

Kathryn Parton (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE investigating the death of Belfast woman Kathryn Parton have charged a 23-year-old man with murder.

A second man, aged 22, and a 43-year-old woman have also been charged as part of the investigation.

Both have been charged with assisting an offender and aiding and abetting a breach of bail, while the woman also faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All three are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, May 20.

The body of 34-year-old Ms Parton was discovered in a house in the Madrid Street area of Belfast on Wednesday.

