Séamus Coleman and Orla Kiely receive presidential awards in Áras an Uachtaráin ceremony

FOOTBALLER Séamus Coleman and fashion designer Orla Kiely were among a select group invited to Áras an Uachtaráin by President Michael D Higgins.

They were within a group of 10 people who received Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for the Irish Abroad at a ceremony held at the President’s Dublin residence.

Rosalind Scanlon, the Artistic Director of the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, was the third British-based recipient of the coveted award, which ‘recognises the service given to this country or to Irish communities abroad by those who live outside Ireland'.

Three further recipients are based in the US while the remainder are based in Nigeria, Italy, Sierra Leone and Australia.

“The Presidential Distinguished Service Awards enable us, as a nation, to recognise those members of our global family who have contributed, in their different ways, so significantly to Ireland’s reputation on the international stage as a country that understands the migratory experience, its challenges, responsibilities and the part that transience plays in all of our shared lives,” President Higgins said during the ceremony.

“This evening’s awardees follow in the footsteps of all those others, heralded or unheralded, feted or forgotten, whose quiet determination to make a contribution beyond the self makes us all proud of them and whom we also remember here today,” he added.

“That spirit of generosity, and those qualities of an inward being and an inclusive outward gaze which so exemplify the best of our Irishness, have been practically and magnificently demonstrated by our honoured guests through their lives, their work, and their contribution of distinguished service to Ireland and to Irish communities abroad.

"Mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, may I thank you deeply for representing Ireland so well, and for your personal efforts, service, sacrifices, and contribution to the achievement of excellence in your various fields. Mo bhuíochas libh uilig.”

The full list of 2024 Presidential Distinguished Service Award recipients:

Séamus Coleman, Britain - Arts, Culture & Sport

Aduke Gomez, Nigeria - Arts, Culture & Sport

Roaslind Scanlon, Britain - Arts, Culture & Sport

Prof. Enrico Terrinoni, Italy - Arts, Culture & Sport

Orla Kiely, Britain - Business and Economic Development

Sr Teresa McKeon, Sierra Leone - Charitable Works & Advocacy

Mary O'Neil, USA - Inclusion & Equality

Pam O'Mahoney, Australia - Irish Community Supoprt

Patrick Leahy, USA - Peace, Reconciliation and Development

Stella O'Leary, USA - Peace, Reconciliation and Development