Second round of Tory leadership voting to take place today

MEMBERS OF the Conservative Party have voted for six candidates to continue on to the second round of the leadership election.

Former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak is currently in the lead, having received 88 votes in yesterday's first round of voting. That figure represents 25% of the total votes available.

Penny Mordaunt came in second position with 67 votes in round one, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was sin third with 50 votes.

Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Suella Braverman finished the first round in the bottom half with 40, 37 and 32 votes respectively.

Both Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt were eliminated yesterday after they both failed to reach the 30 vote threshold.

Hunt has now publicly supported Mr Sunak.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to set out her pitch to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

She will say the UK should be an "aspiration nation" where every person has the "best opportunity to succeed".