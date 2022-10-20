LIZ TRUSS' government is on the brink of collapse after Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned yesterday, prompting a wave of criticism in the Prime Minister and calls from some Tory MPs for her to go.

There was also mayhem over a fracking vote yesterday evening, which was viewed as a confidence motion in the PM, and confusion over whether the Chief Whip Wendy Morton and Deputy Chief Whip Craig Whittaker had also resigned.

There had been speculation that they walked out after a last-minute U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a Labour challenge over fracking.

Braverman's resignation comes just five days after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

Reports of some Tory MPs being "manhandled" and pressured into the "no" lobby on the fracking motion emerged yesterday evening.

Labour's fracking ban motion was defeated by 230 votes to 326, with the division list showing 40 Conservative MPs did not vote.

In her resignation letter, she admitted to sending an official document from her personal email address to a parliamentary colleague.