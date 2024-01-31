Secretary of State says power sharing deal 'protects Northern Ireland's place in the UK'

A NEW deal to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland will protect the North's place in the United Kingdom, according to the Secretary of State.

Chris Heaton-Harris outlined the details of the agreement in the Commons today, which could finally see Stormont up-and-running nearly two years on from the last Assembly Election.

The deal, entitled Safeguarding the Union, was struck after talks with the DUP and is expected to be fast-tracked through parliament on Thursday.

Mr Heaton-Harris added that if the legislation passed, he looked forward to working with Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill in the role of First Minister.

'Two years of impasse'

Safeguarding the Union was published today and seeks to address the DUP's concerns over post-Brexit trade and Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom.

Under the proposals, there will be no checks when goods move within the UK internal market system.

Meanwhile, the legislation will 'seek to end the automatic pipeline of EU law' in the North and 'affirm Northern Ireland's place in the Union'.

It proposes a new UK East-West Council to examine UK-wide business opportunities and challenges.

That in turn will be overseen by a new public body, InterTrade UK, which aims to promote and facilitate trade within the UK.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Heaton-Harris said the deal 'further protects Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom'.

The document itself references the Good Friday Agreement, saying the North's constitutional position in the UK 'is undiminished and will continue until a majority of its population decides otherwise'.

“With this package, it is now time for elected representatives in Northern Ireland to come together to end the two years of impasse and start to work again in the interests of the people who elected them," he added.

"[DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson] was clear this week that this depended on this Government demonstrating its commitment to the Union in not just word but in deed.

"And that is just what we will do. Today I am publishing the details of this deal. But I am also laying the statutory instruments that enshrine several of its commitments in law."

'Bread and butter issues'

With the Commons expected to vote on the deal tomorrow, Mr Heaton-Harris urged all parties in Northern Ireland to back a recall of Stormont and see Ms O'Neill elected First Minister.

"Mr Speaker, it is only right that I acknowledge that for many in the community an important part of this will be seeing Michelle O'Neill take her place as First Minister, following the democratic mandate she won at the May 2022 Assembly Election — recognising that the First and Deputy First Ministers remain equal in law," he said.

"I look forward to working with the new First Minister, deputy First Minister, all their colleagues in the Northern Ireland Executive to improve the lives of people from all backgrounds, whether unionist, nationalist or other."

Speaking this afternoon, Ms O'Neill said the restoration of power means the North can finally address a backlog of issues, including public sector pay disputes that saw around 100,000 people go on strike two weeks ago.

"I am absolutely up for the task of leading that Executive, to work with all the Executive parties around that table and delivering on the things that really matter to people," she said.

She added: "I'm committed to being a First Minster for all, I'm committed to being in that Executive, I'm committed to working with all the other parties and I'm committed on delivering on the bread and butter issues that the people here want us collectively to do for them."