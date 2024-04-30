Tánaiste raised Legacy Act issues with Northern Ireland Secretary during ‘constructive’ meeting
TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin raised Ireland's ongoing issues with Britain’s controversial new Troubles legislation during a meeting in London this week.

Mr Martin represented Ireland at the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) which took place in Westminster yesterday.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris led the British delegation at the meeting, which covered legacy issues as well as political stability within the nations.

Tánaiste Micheal martin and Chris Heaton-Harris met at the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (Pics: DFA.ie)

Established under the Good Friday Agreement, the conference is designed to “promote bilateral cooperation at all levels on all matters of mutual interest within the competence of the UK and Irish Governments”.

Mr Martin said the meeting was “constructive” and consisted of “wide ranging discussions on many issues, including legacy, political stability, migration and security cooperation”.

Among the legacy matters that came up for discussion the political leaders “considered ongoing domestic and interstate legal proceedings in relation to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023, including the recent Northern Ireland High Court judgment” Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement.

The British Irish Intergovernmental Conference took place in London on April 29 (Pics: DFA.ie)

“The UK Government set out current progress on the implementation of the Act, including the establishment of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery,” they explained.

The conference saw the terms of reference for the Omagh Bombing Inquiry discussed as well as “the importance of both governments facilitating the full provision of answers for the families affected”, Mr Martin’s office confirmed.

Issues "of concern" relating to individual legacy cases, including the Dublin/Monaghan bombings, we also raised.

The next BIIGC meeting will take place later this year.

