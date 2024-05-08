Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy steps down from ministerial role on medical grounds
News

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy steps down from ministerial role on medical grounds

Conor Murphy is standing down on medical grounds (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

SINN FÉIN'S Conor Murphy has stepped down from his role as Minister for the Economy on medical grounds.

The MLA for Newry and Armagh has been ordered to rest as he awaits further medical tests.

According to First Minister Michelle O'Neill, former Lord Mayor of Belfast Dierdre Hargey will assume the role 'on an interim basis'.

Sinn Féin Vice President Ms O'Neill revealed on Tuesday that Mr Murphy was set to miss a number of engagements this week due to medical advice.

These included responding to an economy motion at Stormont and attending this week's Covid Inquiry in Belfast.

Speaking this evening, Ms O’Neill said her thoughts were with Mr Murphy.

"Conor Murphy is standing down as Minister tonight on medical grounds," she said.

"Conor has been advised by his doctor to rest and will undergo further medical tests.

"My colleagues and I all wish Conor a full and speedy recovery.

"I am nominating Deirdre Hargey to step in as Economy Minister on an interim basis pending Conor's return."

