Sow and Behold! Vintage tractor rally in Greenford

The 11th Charity Vintage Day takes place at Tir Chonaill Gaels Grounds, Berkeley Avenue, Greenford UB6 ONZ on Sunday, September 3 beginning at noon.

A road rally of vintage tractors, farming machinery, agricultural behemoths, cars and lorries will take place from Wexham to Greenford on the morning of the event.

Along with a sparkling display of vintage vehicles and steam engines, music will also be a big part of the day’s proceedings. Two stages will feature music — traditional musicians plus performances from Derek Ryan, Hungry Grass and others.

Proceeds from the event go to: Aisling Centre (Enniskillen), BiAS (Brent Irish Advisory Service), St Joseph's Hospice (East London) and Wetwheels (Hamble).

Tickets can be purchased on-line from: https://skiddle.com/e/36402912