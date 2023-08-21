Sow and Behold! Vintage tractor rally in Greenford
News

Sow and Behold! Vintage tractor rally in Greenford

PLOUGH POWER A vintage Nuffield tractor (Andy Dingley on Wikimedia Commons)

The 11th Charity Vintage Day takes place at Tir Chonaill Gaels Grounds, Berkeley Avenue, Greenford UB6 ONZ on Sunday, September 3 beginning at noon.

A road rally of vintage tractors, farming machinery, agricultural behemoths, cars and lorries will take place from Wexham to Greenford on the morning of the event.

Along with a sparkling display of vintage vehicles and steam engines, music will also be a big part of the day’s proceedings. Two stages will feature music — traditional musicians plus performances from Derek Ryan, Hungry Grass and others.

Proceeds from the event go to: Aisling Centre (Enniskillen), BiAS (Brent Irish Advisory Service), St Joseph's Hospice (East London) and Wetwheels (Hamble).

Tickets can be purchased on-line from: https://skiddle.com/e/36402912

See More: Tir Chonnaill Gaels, Vintage Rally

Related

Gardaí following new line of enquiry in Joe Deacy case
News 7 minutes ago

Gardaí following new line of enquiry in Joe Deacy case

By: Mal Rogers

Two men die during Ironman event in Co. Cork
News 21 hours ago

Two men die during Ironman event in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man tied up and assaulted by hatchet-wielding pair in 'brutal' Co. Antrim attack
News 22 hours ago

Man tied up and assaulted by hatchet-wielding pair in 'brutal' Co. Antrim attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

ESB working to restore power after Storm Betty leaves 70,000 left without electricity
News 1 day ago

ESB working to restore power after Storm Betty leaves 70,000 left without electricity

By: Gerard Donaghy

PSNI investigate loss of notebook containing details of 42 officers and staff
News 1 day ago

PSNI investigate loss of notebook containing details of 42 officers and staff

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin gallery to host major Andy Warhol exhibition
Culture 1 day ago

Dublin gallery to host major Andy Warhol exhibition

By: Irish Post

Down along Annalong way
Travel 1 day ago

Down along Annalong way

By: Catriona Mitchell

Connemara lakeside serenade causes political waves in France
News 1 day ago

Connemara lakeside serenade causes political waves in France

By: Mal Rogers