‘SUCH KINDNESS’: Sabina Higgins thanks public for support following breast cancer diagnosis

SABINA HIGGINS has thanked the public for their support after she revealed she had undergone treatment for breast cancer.

Last month, Mrs Higgins, wife of Ireland’s President, Michael D Higgins, revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was in recovery after receiving treatment for the condition.

Since then she has had an “outpouring” of support from friends and members of the public, which she claims has “no doubt contributed to my recovery”.

While unable to thank everyone individually, Mrs Higgins today sent a message of thanks publicly to everyone who had sent well wishes.

“I would like to thank all those friends and members of the public who have shown such kindness in sending such lovely messages of good will and love for my healing, and for all the beautiful cards, mass bouquets, prayers and flowers I received, as I was undergoing the treatment for breast cancer,” she said.

“I have no doubt that all those good vibrations contributed to my recovery.

“I am eternally grateful and full of admiration for all the wonderful medical personnel who gave me such successful breast care.”

The 82-year-old, who was born in Cloonrane on the Galway-Mayo border and went to school in Ballindine and Claremorris, Co. Mayo, used the opportunity to remind women that breast cancer can strike in later life, and urged those over the age of 70 to get checked for the disease.

“I have received so many well wishes that it would be difficult for me to thank each person individually, however I would like each person to know that I have been truly touched by the outpouring of support and goodwill which I have received,” Mrs Higgins said.

“May I send my deepest thanks to you all and once again remind all women of the importance of being checked for breast cancer, and to particularly emphasise to those over the age of 70 that the risk continues to increase with age so please continue to be checked as regularly as possible,” she added.