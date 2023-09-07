Survivors in Britain urged to share views on national tribute to Ireland’s mother and baby home victims
News

Survivors in Britain urged to share views on national tribute to Ireland’s mother and baby home victims

SURVIVORS in Britain have been urged to take part in a public consultation on how best to commemorate those who went through Ireland’s brutal mother and baby homes and industrial schools.

In March 2022 the Irish Government approved proposals for a National Centre for Research and Remembrance to be located at the site of the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin.

“This Centre will stand as a site of conscience to honour equally all those who were resident in Industrial Schools, Magdalen Laundries, Mother and Baby and County Home Institutions, Reformatories, and related institutions,” they confirmed.

This month the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has issued a call to those living in Britain who were impacted by these institutions to have their say before the consultation period closes.

“The Government has opened this consultation to ensure that development of this centre is guided by the people most directly impacted,” the DFA states.

“Anyone who spent time in one of these institutions, as well as relatives and advocates of those who did, is invited to respond.

“Their voices are vitally important as feedback from this consultation will directly inform the ongoing work on the development of the centre.”

The National Centre for Research and Remembrance will be located at the site of the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin (Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie)

Although physically situated in Dublin, content from within the proposed National Centre will be accessible in other parts of Ireland, and abroad.

This will be made possible through the provision of digital access to some records and exhibits, the Government has confirmed.

“The National Centre will be a national institution, which achieves a global and national reach, as well as having strong connections to, and benefits for, the local community,” they add.

Once complete the Centre will feature a museum and exhibition space, a research centre and repository of records related to institutional trauma in the 20th century, and a garden space for reflection and remembrance.

In addition, social housing units, educational, family and parenting supports will also be constructed at the site in Dublin.

Work is already underway to progress the planning and development stages of the National Centre, with a steering group - chaired by Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser - driving this.

“As part of its work, the steering group – on behalf of Government – is now inviting submissions from interested parties, to an initial, open consultation process,” the Government confirmed.

“This consultation will form an important part of the planning work for the project.”

The steering group is specifically seeking views on “the museum and exhibition space; the research centre and repository of records related to institutional trauma in the 20th century; and the space for reflection and remembrance”, they confirm.

The consultation period runs until September 15, 2023. To take part click here.

See More: Britain, Consultation, Ireland, Magdalene Laundries, National Centre For Rememberance, Survivors

Related

‘Big hole’ left in Britain’s GAA community following death of John Gormley
News 1 month ago

‘Big hole’ left in Britain’s GAA community following death of John Gormley

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland no longer the top country for immigration to England and Wales
News 7 months ago

Ireland no longer the top country for immigration to England and Wales

By: Mal Rogers

2022 IN REVIEW:The news that made the headlines this year
News 8 months ago

2022 IN REVIEW:The news that made the headlines this year

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man charged with murder of Shane Maloney two years on from death
News 16 hours ago

Man charged with murder of Shane Maloney two years on from death

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police in Derry uncover suspected drugs after car abandoned
News 17 hours ago

Police in Derry uncover suspected drugs after car abandoned

By: Gerard Donaghy

Parties in Northern Ireland express anger after controversial Legacy Bill passes
News 17 hours ago

Parties in Northern Ireland express anger after controversial Legacy Bill passes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid after 'kind and bubbly' girl dies in Cork beach tragedy
News 19 hours ago

Tributes paid after 'kind and bubbly' girl dies in Cork beach tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

The economic case for Irish unity writes itself — and discussing NI's centenary
Comment 23 hours ago

The economic case for Irish unity writes itself — and discussing NI's centenary

By: Kevin Meagher