IN PICTURES: The GAA's All Britain Competition 2025
Sport

IN PICTURES: The GAA's All Britain Competition 2025

THE GAA's annual All Britain Competition took place over the weekend.

With 301 club teams and 90 primary and secondary schools from across the country taking part, the 2025 event was the biggest yet.

More than 4,150 children from U7-U18 participated in all four codes across four days at The Hazelwood Centre in Sunbury-On-Thames.

Irish Post photographer Chris Egan was there to capture all the action...

Action between Dulwich Harps and Parnells GAA (Pics: Chris Egan)

Hurling action from Erin go Bragh and Granuaile from Harrow (Pics: Chris Egan)

John Mitchels compete against Granuaile (Pics: Chris Egan)

Glen Rovers White Under 13's from Watford (Pics: Chris Egan)

Sean McDermotts v St Colmcilles (Pics: Chris Egan)

The only way to travel across the vast Hazelwood Centre site - by buggy (Pics: Chris Egan)

Rivalries set aside for these St Vincents and St Josephs players (Pics: Chris Egan)

Parnells GAA take on Dulwich Harps (Pics: Chris Egan)

Oxford's Eire Og Under 13's (Pics: Chris Egan)

Lancashire's St Peters v Erin go Bragh (Pics: Chris Egan)

Glen Rovers players (Pics: Chris Egan)

Action from St Vincents V London Shamrocks (Pics: Chris Egan)

See More: ABCs, Britain, GAA, Gaelic Sports

Related
Sport 3 years ago

Sunshine and smiles as youth GAA All Britain Competition makes welcome return

By: Irish Post

Gallery 8 years ago

2017 GAA All Britain Competition up and running

By: Malcolm McNally

Gallery 8 years ago

2017 All Britain Competition promises four days of youth GAA in London

By: Malcolm McNally

Latest
Culture 3 hours ago

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum truly lives up to its name

By: Mark Murphy

News 7 hours ago

First ever survey of Irish people across the globe launched in London

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Drugs and cash seized in raid on property in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Man dies in hospital following assault at house in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

'You will die in prison': Man, 92, jailed for rape and murder of Louisa Dunne in 1967

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Attacker who fled to Ireland after stabbing man 11 times is jailed for 30 years

By: Gerard Donaghy