IN PICTURES: The GAA's All Britain Competition 2025

THE GAA's annual All Britain Competition took place over the weekend.
With 301 club teams and 90 primary and secondary schools from across the country taking part, the 2025 event was the biggest yet.
More than 4,150 children from U7-U18 participated in all four codes across four days at The Hazelwood Centre in Sunbury-On-Thames.
Irish Post photographer Chris Egan was there to capture all the action...
Action between Dulwich Harps and Parnells GAA (Pics: Chris Egan)
Hurling action from Erin go Bragh and Granuaile from Harrow (Pics: Chris Egan)
John Mitchels compete against Granuaile (Pics: Chris Egan)
Glen Rovers White Under 13's from Watford (Pics: Chris Egan)
Sean McDermotts v St Colmcilles (Pics: Chris Egan)
The only way to travel across the vast Hazelwood Centre site - by buggy (Pics: Chris Egan)
Rivalries set aside for these St Vincents and St Josephs players (Pics: Chris Egan)
Parnells GAA take on Dulwich Harps (Pics: Chris Egan)
Oxford's Eire Og Under 13's (Pics: Chris Egan)
Lancashire's St Peters v Erin go Bragh (Pics: Chris Egan)
Glen Rovers players (Pics: Chris Egan)
Action from St Vincents V London Shamrocks (Pics: Chris Egan)
