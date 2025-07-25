Northern Ireland economy set for boost from British-India trade deal

A NEWLY signed British-India trade agreement is expected to pour £50 million into Northern Ireland’s economy.

The deal, which is part of the British government's wider Plan for Change, is a major milestone in international trade and promises wide-ranging benefits for Northern Ireland’s key industries and workforce.

The agreement, officially signed today by Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, coincides with a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The overall British-India trade package is valued at nearly £6 billion and is projected to create more than 2,200 jobs across Britain and Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s advanced manufacturing and engineering sectors are set to benefit the most.

These sectors, which account for about 30% of local employment, will benefit from the removal or reduction of costly tariffs.

In addition, local medical technology firms will see duties on medical devices, which currently range from 8.25% to 13.75%, slashed or eliminated over the next decade.

One of the most notable wins comes for Northern Ireland’s Irish whiskey industry.

Duties on exports to India will be immediately halved from 150% to 75% and gradually lowered to 40% over ten years.

Producers will also gain greater flexibility in sourcing ingredients and packaging, allowing them to better compete in the rapidly growing Indian market.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn described the agreement as a “landmark deal” with real and immediate benefits.

“This agreement will help further unlock the huge potential for growth across Northern Ireland, including its thriving services and technology sectors,” he said.

The deal is particularly promising for exporters.

Last year, 143 Northern Ireland companies exported £65 million worth of goods to India—a figure now expected to rise sharply thanks to streamlined customs procedures and a dramatic drop in India’s trade-weighted average tariff from 15% to just 3%.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasised the local impact:

“The millions brought to Northern Ireland each year from the deal we’ve signed with India today will be keenly felt across local communities—whether that’s higher wages for workers, more choice for shoppers, or increased overseas sales for businesses.”

Among those welcoming the deal is Belfast-based diagnostic kit manufacturer Biopanda.

Sales Manager Philip McKee said, “We value the business we’ve already done in India, and the UK-India FTA should allow our distributors to offer a wider range of our products at lower prices. That’s a win for us and a win for consumers in India.”

As part of the broader benefits package, Northern Ireland workers could see wages rise in line with a British and NI-wide uplift of £2.2 billion annually.

Shoppers may also benefit from cheaper clothing, shoes, and food products due to reduced tariffs on imported Indian goods.

Britain already imports £11 billion worth of goods from India.

With this agreement now in place, businesses across Northern Ireland are expected to enjoy easier and cheaper access to critical components and materials, particularly in areas like consumer goods and manufacturing.