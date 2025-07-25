Samaritans to close 100 branches across Britain and Ireland

SAMARITANS, the leading mental health and suicide prevention charity in Britain and Ireland, has announced plans to close more than 100 of its 200 locations.

The charity, which has provided support to people in crisis since 1953, currently operates 201 branches staffed by around 22,000 trained listening volunteers.

These volunteers respond to a call for help every 10 seconds, often working night shifts and providing face-to-face support in local communities.

However, chief executive Julie Bentley said the existing branch model is no longer financially viable, with a significant portion of charitable income being spent on maintaining buildings rather than improving frontline services.

In a video briefing to volunteers, Bentley said the charity aims to move toward “fewer but bigger regions,” consolidating services into larger hubs that can host more volunteers on longer shifts.

The plan also includes a pilot for remote volunteering, where individuals would answer calls from home while remaining connected to another volunteer via video link.

Samaritans says this model would allow people who cannot travel to physical branches to still participate in the service.

Despite assurances that the overall level of support offered will not decrease, the announcement has prompted alarm and frustration among many volunteers.

Some have voiced fears that the charity is shifting to a “call centre-style” approach that risks losing the close-knit support networks and shared sense of purpose found in smaller local branches.

One long-serving volunteer told the BBC the proposed changes “alter the very foundation” of how Samaritans has traditionally operated.

“A lot of us are anxious and worried,” they said. “Almost every single volunteer that I have spoken to has said if they introduce call centres, we’re out.

As well as helping others, people volunteer for their own mental health, to go to a safe space and meet like-minded people.”

Volunteers have also raised concerns about the emotional toll of handling distressing calls in isolation from home and about the practicality of travelling to distant urban hubs—especially for older members of the team.

The charity's 2023–24 financial statements show £24 million in charitable income, but with income falling for the third consecutive year and operational costs rising, leaders say the current model is not sustainable.

Samaritans holds £7 million in fixed assets, with a branch support fund of £287,000 and just £28,000 set aside for property maintenance.

In a statement, Bentley said, “Samaritans provides a life-saving service, day and night, 365 days a year, but the changing needs of our callers and volunteers mean thinking differently about the way our services need to work.”

She added that the proposed changes would ultimately allow the charity to reach more people in crisis, not fewer.

The board of trustees is expected to vote on the proposals in September.

If approved, the changes will begin rolling out in April 2026 in Britain and in 2027 in Ireland.

Samaritans has promised to continue consulting its volunteers throughout the process.