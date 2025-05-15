Tánaiste to discuss Trump tariffs with EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris is in Brussels today to meet with EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and trade ministers from fellow EU nations.

Discussions are due to tackle the impending trade tariffs set to be imposed on inports from the EU into the US.

“Ireland’s consistent position remains that we need to get into a substantive, calm, measured and comprehensive dialogue with the United States,” Mr Harris said ahead of the visit.

“Negotiations remain the main focus for both the EU and Ireland,” he added.

“At the same time, we understand the need for the EU to undertake further internal preparations in case negotiations are unsuccessful.

“This is a sensible and measured approach. I look forward to engaging with Commissioner Šefčovič and my European counterparts this morning where I will re-affirm Ireland’s commitment to EU unity on this issue.”

Following the Tánaiste’s will bilateral meeting with Commissioner Šefčovič a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on Trade will take place.

This will allow EU trade ministers to “exchange policy views on EU trade relations with the US and the Commission will update Ministers on the negotiations to reach a balanced and mutually acceptable solution”, Mr Harris’ office explains.

“There will also be a discussion on the EU’s list of possible countermeasures, published last week, to defend its consumers and industry only in case negotiations with the US fail,” they added, before confirming that the Tánaiste will “set out Ireland’s position as it seeks to avoid any unintended consequences for the Irish economy”.

“Europe must take a balanced approach to economic security,” Mr Harris said.

“We of course must always seek to protect the EU Single Market, but at the same time we must also promote the EU’s com.”

While in Brussels Mr Harris will also hold bilateral talks with the Spanish Minister of Economy, Trade and Business Carlos Cuerpo.