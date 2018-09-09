Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up

THE TAOISEACH is to meet the mother of murdered Irish woman Danielle McLaughlin following a mix-up over her citizenship.

Danielle, 28, from Buncrana, Co. Donegal was killed while on holiday in India in March 2017.

Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, requested a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, to take place during his visit to the county next week.

However she received a reply saying it was ‘not possible and indeed probably not worthwhile as… Danielle was not an Irish citizen’.

Danielle, who had dual nationality, was born in Scotland but had lived in Donegal since she was a baby.

She had only been travelling on a British passport as she had lost her Irish one.

Misunderstanding

The Department of the Taoiseach has now apologised for the misunderstanding and promised to continue offering consular services.

“The Taoiseach is aware of the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Irish citizen Danielle McLaughlin, and extends his deepest sympathy to Danielle’s family,” said a statement.

“The letter received by the Department of the Taoiseach from Danielle’s mother indicated that Danielle was travelling on a British passport, leading officials handling the matter to incorrectly conclude that Danielle was a British citizen.

“This was the basis on which the office advised Danielle’s family that the matter would be most appropriately handled by the British authorities.

“Having now clarified the facts surrounding this case, the department can confirm that consular services of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have and will continue to be provided to Danielle’s family, as appropriate.

“The department sincerely regrets the misunderstanding that arose in this case.”

Written apology

According to RTÉ News, Ms Brannigan has now been contacted to say that the Taoiseach will meet her this week.

She told RTÉ News: “I would like a written apology but I would also want them to acknowledge in writing that my daughter was Irish.”

Vikat Bhagat, who is accused of the rape and murder of Danielle, is currently on trial in India.