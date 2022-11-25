Technical agreements signed for Celtic Interconnector to be operational by 2026
IRELAND'S ELECTRICITY grid operator EirGrid and its French counterpart Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) have signed key technical and financial agreements for the Celtic Interconnector.

The project will see the creation of an underwater link which will allow for the exchange of electricity between the two countries.

Contracts have been signed with Siemens Energy for the development of converter stations in Ireland and France; and French cable manufacturer Nexans, which will design and install the 575-kilometre cable between the two countries.

Agreements have also been signed for €800 million of financing to be provided by the European Investment Bank, Danske Bank, Barclays and BNP.

Mark Foley, EirGrid Chief Executive, commented:

“The Celtic Interconnector is a key part of EirGrid’s strategic goal to transform Ireland’s power system and increase the use of renewable electricity. Interconnection with France makes the power system more resilient and efficient and allows renewables to become the primary energy source on the national grid.”

Developed by EirGrid and RTE, the Celtic Interconnector is a 700-megawatt high-voltage submarine power cable linking the southern coast of Ireland and the north-west coast of France.

It will be the first interconnector between Ireland and continental Europe, with France already has 50 electricity connections with its European neighbours.

Speaking at a business breakfast event in Paris, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the interconnected "will bring tangible benefits to the citizens of both France and Ireland by promoting the use of renewable energy, bringing down electricity prices, and helping ensure security of energy supply."

"A remarkable 575km of cable will link my home County of Cork to Finistere in Brittany to bring energy to 450,000 homes."

It is expected the Celtic Interconnector will be built and operational by 2026.

In 2019, EirGrid and RTE were awarded €530.7 million of CEF financing for the project.

“Investment in cross-border electricity interconnectors is essential to deliver climate and energy goals. The European Investment Bank is pleased to support the Celtic Interconnector as part of our support for climate action and energy security across Europe.” said Ambroise Fayolle, Vice President of the European Investment Bank.

The interconnector will connect into substations at Knockraha, Cork in Ireland and La Martyre in France, which studies identified as the best locations to connect to the transmission system in each country.

