Teen arrested for Dublin attack attack that left American tourist with 'life-altering injuries'

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested in relation to an assault on an American tourist who was reportedly left with 'life-altering injuries'.

Stephen Termini, 57, was attacked by a number of people on Wednesday evening on Talbot Street.

Politicians have condemned the attack on the Washington native, while a fundraiser set up by his son has raised more than $50,000.

'Always dreamed of visiting Ireland'

On Thursday, a garda statement revealed a man had been assaulted at around 10.40pm the previous evening.

It added that he was being treated at Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The force revealed today that a male juvenile has been arrested in relation to the incident.

"He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station," added gardaí.

On his GoFundMe page, Mr Termini's son Michael Rizzuto said his father had suffered a 'brutal attack'.

"He is currently in critical condition with what I am told are life-altering injuries," he added.

Mr Termini's older sister Michelle said it had been his dream to visit Ireland to trace his roots and to visit his mother's resting place.

"He had always dreamed of visiting Ireland," she said.

"He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin."

She added: "We feel so very helpless as none of us can afford the trip to be with him in his time of dire need."

'Streets are less safe'

Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Pa Daly condemned the attack and criticised the government over policing numbers.

"In the first instance, I want to extend my sympathy to the individual concerned and their family at this time," said the Kerry TD.

"This was a savage attack that has no place in our society.

"Unfortunately, these kind of attacks are becoming increasingly common in our capital city, and people and communities are at the end of their tether.

"The Garda Representative Association has rightly highlighted the failure to recruit and retain Gardaí as a major issue in Dublin and in communities throughout the State.

"We have seen Garda recruitment targets missed repeatedly.

"After 12 years of Fine Gael in the justice portfolio, people justifiably feel our streets are less safe.

"It is another of the government’s long list of failures."

Following the attack, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she had spoken to gardaí at Store Street station and discussed recruiting more guards.

"There is no excuse for violence on our streets and those responsible will be brought to justice," she tweeted.