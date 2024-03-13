Teenage motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Mayo
News

Teenage motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Mayo

A TEENAGE motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Mayo.

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm on Wednesday on the R309.at Cloonkeen near Castlebar.

Sadly, the 18-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed and diversions put in place with Forensic Collision Investigators set to examine the scene.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

Gardaí have now appealed for witnesses or those with camera footage from the vicinity at the time of the collision to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Castlebar, Mayo

Related

Fundraiser launched to support Irishwoman injured in shooting in Australia
News 5 months ago

Fundraiser launched to support Irishwoman injured in shooting in Australia

By: Gerard Donaghy

Castlebar revealed as town that sold €19 million lottery ticket
News 2 years ago

Castlebar revealed as town that sold €19 million lottery ticket

By: Connell McHugh

Irish pub reopens as 'bar with no beer' to survive Covid-19 restrictions
News 3 years ago

Irish pub reopens as 'bar with no beer' to survive Covid-19 restrictions

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Family left ‘heartbroken’ after young man killed in collision between car and truck
News 1 day ago

Family left ‘heartbroken’ after young man killed in collision between car and truck

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information on birthday of Irishman missing for more than 30 years
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information on birthday of Irishman missing for more than 30 years

By: Irish Post

‘A master of his craft’: Hero’s welcome awaits Oscar winner Cillian Murphy back in Ireland
News 1 day ago

‘A master of his craft’: Hero’s welcome awaits Oscar winner Cillian Murphy back in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Street art exhibition brings public on a journey through Dublin’s ‘nooks and crannies’
News 1 day ago

Street art exhibition brings public on a journey through Dublin’s ‘nooks and crannies’

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager arrested after drugs worth €330k found on flight from Boston to Dublin
News 1 day ago

Teenager arrested after drugs worth €330k found on flight from Boston to Dublin

By: Fiona Audley