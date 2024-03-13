Teenage motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Mayo

A TEENAGE motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Mayo.

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm on Wednesday on the R309.at Cloonkeen near Castlebar.

Sadly, the 18-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed and diversions put in place with Forensic Collision Investigators set to examine the scene.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

Gardaí have now appealed for witnesses or those with camera footage from the vicinity at the time of the collision to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.