Fundraiser launched to support Irishwoman injured in shooting in Australia

A FUNDRAISER has been launched to help the family of an Irishwoman seriously injured in a shooting in Australia be by her bedside.

The GoFundMe appeal, which will also cover the cost of bringing Eileen Gibbons back to Ireland, has so far raised €95,000.

The 38-year-old, originally from Castlebar in Co. Mayo, currently resides in Darwin with her one-year-old daughter.

Critical

According to RTÉ News, Ms Gibbons sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen during a shooting at a property in the suburb of Millner.

It adds that she is in a critical but stable condition in the Royal Darwin Hospital.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a firearm was seized following the shooting, which occurred last Monday, October 2.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey told Australia's ABC News that first responders to the property in Sprigg Street identified a male and female with apparent gunshot injuries.

He said the man and woman 'appeared to be in a domestic relationship' and that 'there does not appear to be any danger to the public'.

'Dedication'

In the GoFundMe appeal, Ms Gibbons is described as 'a compassionate caregiver known for her dedication to her patients'.

"In addition to the physical and emotional toll on Eileen, her mother Ann, and other family members, are desperate to be by her side as she embarks on her path to recovery," reads the appeal.

"The costs of travel, accommodation, and unforeseen expenses have placed an immense financial strain on them, leaving them unable to provide the support that Eileen desperately needs.

"This GoFundMe page aims to raise funds to reunite Eileen with her family members so they can offer her love, care and support through this difficult time.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will make a significant impact on Eileen's recovery and enable her family to be by her side during this challenging period and eventually bring her back home to Ireland."

To contribute to the GoFundMe appeal, click here.