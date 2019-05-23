Terminator: Dark Fate trailer – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton back for explosive sequel

TERMINATOR FANS have been given glimpse of the latest addition to the sci-fi franchise, which reunites original stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Terminator: Dark Fate marks Linda Hamilton’s third outing as Sarah Connor, following two wildly successful outings as the character in The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Fans will be hoping her involvement will signal the start of an upturn in the franchise’s fortunes following several underwhelming instalments.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys all failed to hit the same heights as James Cameron’s original movies.

Hopes are high for this latest addition though, which sees Cameron return as producer with Deadpool director Tim Miller taking the reins this time out.

“I remember watching T2 in Westwood when I had just moved to LA - it was an amazing experience,”” Miller said.

“I was particularly stoked because Jim had done ALIENS a few years before and it is - hands down - my favorite action movie of all time. It blew my mind, as it was unlike any sci-film I had ever seen - it felt like a grounded, realistic and gritty future.

“And of course, T2 was just as amazing and continuing that franchise is more of an honor than I could ever imagine.”

Serving as a retcon sequel, Terminator Dark Fate will pick up the action following the events of Terminator 2, erasing what occurred in the subsequent three sequels in the process.

Schwarzenegger returns alongside Hamilton and a cast including Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

Miller said: “Seeing Arnold and Linda on set, in a scene together for the first time was fantastic. Watching the monitors, in as much awe as any nerd would be in my shoes, it was hard to believe it was happening. I'd get lost watching the take and then every thirty seconds it would hit me again, “Holy shit, I’m making a Terminator movie!”

“I read comic books and sci-fi novels all the time, so I feel like I come to these projects as a true fan would. I can imagine myself reading about a plot or character, or hearing about casting and how excited (or not) I would be. I've tried to approach the whole film that way and this will be very different from the other Terminator films that came after T2 - primarily because Linda's back. I love our movie, just like I love the first two, and I want to see Sarah’s story continue. And we will deliver on that.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is coming to UK cinemas 23rd October