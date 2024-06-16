'There are many tears': Search for missing Rose of Tralee contestant called off after body found
Monica Reid (Image: New Zealand Police)

A SEARCH for an Auckland woman who was crowned Auckland Rose of Tralee earlier this year has been called off after police discovered a body.

Monica Reid, 26, from Te Atatū Peninsula in West Auckland, New Zealand was reported missing by her family on Friday.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday (6.30am BST), New Zealand Police revealed the search had concluded.

"A 26-year-old woman reported missing from Te Atatū Peninsula on Friday has this afternoon been located deceased," read a statement.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

"Police extend our sympathies to the woman's family and loved ones."

Ms Reid, one of eight children, was named Auckland’s Rose of Tralee in May.

The budding Gaeilgeoir, a theatre graduate who was completing a Masters in urban planning, wowed the judges with a beautiful rendition of My Lagan Love.

Unfortunately, illness prevented her from travelling to Invercargill at the last minute to represent Auckland at the New Zealand Rose final later in May.

'There are many tears'

The Auckland Irish Club, which hosted the regional Rose competition, said their thoughts were with Ms Reid's family.

"Sending lots of love and condolences to the family of Monica Reid," they posted on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May she rest in peace."

The New Zealand-based organisation Friends of Ireland: The Tara Trust also offered their condolences, posting: "We are sending all our love to the family of The Auckland Rose Monica Reid. May she rest in peace."

Meanwhile, in a post on Twitter, Ms Reid's brother Francis thanked those who helped in the search as he paid tribute to his sister.

"The search for Monica is over & she has been found, but not in the way any of us wanted," he posted.

"Thank you for all the kindness. The police and everyone involved in the search were amazing.

"Monica was such a source of joy to so many people. There are many tears."

