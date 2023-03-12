Three men jailed after 'vicious attack' linked to dissident republican group that left victim for dead

THREE men have been jailed for an attack linked to dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta in which the victim was left for dead.

Sean Megaw, 34, 39-year-old Mark McGrann and Ciaran Fryers, 40, were sentenced at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday over the 2018 incident.

Megaw and McGrann were sentenced to four-and-a-half years, while Fryers was sentenced to 27 months.

The men will each serve half of their sentences in custody and half on licence.

"I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of violent crime," said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Woods.

'Stamped on head'

The assault occurred at the Norglen Gardens area of West Belfast on Friday, September 28, 2018.

The attackers approached the 54-year-old victim in a social club, forced him outside and subjected him to a 'sustained and brutal attack'.

"During the vicious attack they stamped on his head approximately 14 times and assaulted other parts of his body numerous times," said DI Woods.

"He was left for dead by these men and it is extremely fortunate this assault didn't result in death.

"Our assessment of the link to ANP is supported by the discovery of 'Join ANP' stencils found at the rear of premises linked to one of the suspects."

He added: "We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that victims receive the justice they deserve."

Megaw and McGrann had already pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Fryers had also already pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 46-year-old man is to be sentenced at a later date.