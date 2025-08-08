Jigs, jokes and a cup of tea with the Mayor in Brent

IN JULY, the Mayor of Brent, Councillor Ryan Hack, attended the Active Ageing Tuesday and Thursday Tea Dances in Cricklewood and Dollis Hill.

Organised by the Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS), these weekly gatherings welcome nearly 150 members of the local Irish community — offering warmth, laughter, and connection through music, dancing, and a game of bingo.

Reflecting on his visit, the Mayor shared: “Brent is still proudly the home of many Irish, and the sense of community was truly moving. The Active Ageing Club isn’t just a weekly gathering — it’s a lifeline. It keeps Irish culture alive, brings people together, and honours the generations who helped shape this borough.”

Liz Dixon, who also attended the Tea Dance, said: “It was such a joy to see the Mayor dancing — he really lit up the room. You could feel the happiness in the air. Everyone had a brilliant time, and we’re so grateful to BIAS for everything they do to support the Irish community in Brent. These Tea Dances aren’t just fun — they’re essential. They bring people together and keep our spirits strong.”

The Mayor also paid a heartfelt visit to Tony’s Bar in Willesden — anIrish pub at the heart of the community — to thank the team for their years of hard work and warm hospitality. Over a well-earned pint of Guinness, he reflected on the vital role Irish pubs, businesses, and citizens have played in shaping Brent. As Mayor, he’s committed to honouring those who have helped keep the spirit of the Irish community alive across the borough.

Irish Active Ageing Club: Every Tuesday from 12pm to 3pm, the community gathers at the Catholic Church of St Mary & St Andrew, 216 Dollis Hill Lane, NW2 6HE — and every Thursday at the same time at Trades Hall, 134 Cricklewood Lane, NW2 2DP.