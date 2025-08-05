Diplomatic efforts underway to free kidnapped Irish missionary in Haiti

IRISH charity worker Gena Heraty is among eight individuals kidnapped during an armed attack on a children’s home in Haiti, triggering urgent diplomatic efforts from Irish authorities.

Ms Heraty, originally from Westport in County Mayo, was taken along with six colleagues and a three-year-old child during a pre-dawn raid on the Sainte-Helene orphanage in Kenscoff, a town located in the hills southeast of Port-au-Prince.

For over three decades, Ms Heraty has been working with vulnerable children in Haiti, leading special needs programmes under the organisation Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs (Our Little Brothers and Sisters).

Her long-standing dedication to humanitarian service has made her a respected figure in both Haiti and Ireland.

The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Harris, confirmed that intensive diplomatic efforts are ongoing.

He spoke directly with Haiti’s Foreign Minister Harvel Jean-Baptiste in a late-night call, urging every possible step be taken to secure the safe release of Ms Heraty and the others taken.

“This is an extremely sensitive and deeply distressing situation,” said Mr Harris.

“Gena has committed her life to helping the most vulnerable in Haiti. We are doing everything we can to bring her home safely.”

Local officials believe the kidnapping was carefully orchestrated.

According to Kenscoff’s mayor, the attackers gained entry around 3:30am Sunday morning without opening fire — suggesting a deliberate and planned operation.

While no group has claimed responsibility, the Viv Ansanm gang, which has seized control of much of the area, is believed to be behind the abduction.

So far, no ransom demand has been made public.

However, an intermediary, not affiliated with the Haitian government, is said to be on the ground working to negotiate the release of the hostages.

The Tánaiste also confirmed that diplomatic teams in Dublin, Washington, and London are involved in the response, with officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs staying in constant contact with the Heraty family.

Speaking earlier this week, Mr Harris said he had a personal conversation with Gena’s sister, Noreen, and gave her assurances that the government would pursue every possible avenue to ensure her safe return.

The Heraty family released a statement describing the ordeal as “deeply worrying” and said they are working closely with authorities and the NPH network both in Haiti and in Ireland.

They also asked for privacy and caution while negotiations are ongoing.

“Please keep Gena and her colleagues in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.

NPH International confirmed that a total of eight individuals, seven staff and one young child, were abducted.

In response, the organisation has temporarily closed its two hospitals in Haiti as a safety precaution.

Haiti has been gripped by escalating violence in recent years.

The United Nations reports that criminal gangs control the vast majority of the capital, and more than 3,000 people have been killed in the first half of this year alone.

Kidnappings have become a common tactic used by gangs over local communities.

This incident is one of the most serious involving a foreign aid worker in recent years.

It follows a pattern of high-profile kidnappings, including the 2021 abduction of 17 missionaries by the “400 Mawazo” gang.

As the international community monitors the situation, Ireland's government has reiterated its commitment to securing the release of Gena Heraty and the others as swiftly and safely as possible.