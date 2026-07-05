Three people die in separate collisions on Ireland's roads on Saturday

THREE people have died in separate collisions on Ireland's roads on Saturday, bringing the number of traffic fatalities for 2026 to more than 90.

The road traffic collisions occurred in counties Kildare, Cork and Donegal.

As well as the three fatalities, four other people injured in the collisions required hospital treatment.

In the first incident, a male motorcyclist in his 50s was fatally injured in a single-vehicle collision in Killick, Kilcock, Co. Kildare at around 10.45am.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

At around 8pm, a male motorcyclist in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision involving a jeep on the N20 at Castlewrixon, near Ballyhea, Co. Cork.

The driver of the jeep, a man in his 80s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

In Donegal, a man in his 20s died following a two-car collision at Kinnego Cross, Ballymagan shortly before 9.10pm.

A passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at the time.

The adult male driver and a female passenger in the second car, both aged in their late teens, were taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Number of road deaths increases

Latest figures released by gardaí on Friday before the latest fatalities showed there were 88 deaths on Ireland's roads so far this year up to July 3.

That was an increase of six on the same period for 2025.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Road Safety Authority (RSA) revealed last week that 2025 recorded 30 motorcyclist fatalities, the highest number since 2007, when 33 motorcyclists died.

The Motorcyclist Spotlight Report: Fatalities and Serious Injuries 2021–2025, showed that between those years, 117 motorcyclists lost their lives and a further 954 were seriously injured.

That equates to an average of 23 motorcyclist fatalities and 191 serious injuries every year over the five-year period.

Motorcyclists accounted for 14 per cent of all road fatalities and 12 per cent of all serious injuries during this time.

"The increase in motorcyclist fatalities in 2025 is deeply concerning and highlights the need for all road users to remain vigilant and responsible," said Nuala Carey of the RSA.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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