Travel from Britain to Ireland 'subject to change', Tánaiste warns those hoping to get home

IRISH people currently in Britain who intend to return home will face increasingly restricted travel options as time goes on it has been warned.

As the coronavirus spread worsens across both countries, restrictions around travel are increasing – with both Ryanair and Aer Lingus scaling back their usual services amid the ongoing crisis.

Warning those still wishing to travel back to Ireland to “monitor” their options closely, Simon Coveney, Ireland’s Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, said: “The availability of transport from Great Britain to Ireland is subject to change.”

He explained” “Flights and ferry services continue to operate between Great Britain and Ireland. Some flight operators have already announced that service will reduce in the coming days.

“We recommend that Irish visitors to Britain closely monitor public announcements regarding the scheduling of flight and ferry services and be prepared to adjust their travel plans accordingly.”

The statement follows an announcement made by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier in the week advising against all non-essential travel out of Ireland until at least March 29.

That guideline includes travel to Britain, but does not apply to Northern Ireland.

It also includes all travel by cruise ship.

The DFA explained: “This decision was taken on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team to combat COVID-19 and in view of the imposition of new restrictions on entry by many countries and the ongoing reduction in international flight services.”

The Irish Health Authorities now require anyone coming into Ireland, apart from Northern Ireland, to restrict their movements on arrival for 14 days.

This includes Irish residents, although exemptions are in place for providers of essential supply chain services such as hauliers, pilots and maritime staff.

There are now 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, including three deaths.

For current guidelines concerning travel to and from Ireland click here