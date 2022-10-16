Tributes paid after Clannad founder Noel Duggan passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to Noel Duggan after the Clannad founder passed away.

The band announced the news today, saying they were 'heartbroken' by the loss.

Duggan, who played guitar and provided vocals in the trad band, passed away in Donegal on Saturday at the age of 73.

"Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band," said fellow band members Ciarán, Pól and Moya.

The three siblings formed the band in Donegal in 1970 along with their uncle Noel and his twin brother Pádraig, who passed away in 2016.

'Sad day for Irish music'

Irish singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy expressed her sadness at the news, saying the band 'altered the perception of Irish/Celtic music around the globe'.

Catherine Martin, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, also praised the part Duggan and the band played in raising the profile of Irish music.

"So sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Noel Duggan," said the Green Party TD.

“With Clannad, he created a sound infused with the music of his native Donegal and brought it to a national and international audience, winning awards and thrilling music lovers around the world."

Meanwhile, journalist Philip O'Connor described the news as 'a sad, sad day for Irish music'.

"Noel and his family were hugely important in bringing Irish music to new audiences in the 1980s in particular," he added.

History

The band released 16 studio albums, recording songs in Irish and English as well as several other languages.

Between 1980 and 1982, the young members' sister, Enya, was a member of the band, before going on to become the biggest-selling Irish solo artist in history.

Clannad achieved a top-five hit in both Britain and Ireland in 1982 with Theme from Harry's Game, which featured in the eponymous TV series about the Troubles.

It remains the only hit in Britain sung entirely in Irish and won an Ivor Novello Award, later featuring in Hollywood films including Patriot Games, starring Harrison Ford.

The band won a BAFTA in 1984 for their soundtrack to the TV series Robin of Sherwood, with the music released by the band as their seventh studio album, Legend.

Their 1997 album, Landmarks, won a Grammy award in 1999 for Best New Age Album, after which the band went on hiatus.

During this time, Noel and his brother Pádraig, under the name The Duggans, released the 2005 album Rubicon to critical acclaim.

The band regrouped in 2007 and later that year received a Meteor Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2013 they released their 16th and final studio album, Nádúr, and received another Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.