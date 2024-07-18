Tributes paid as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision on Irish road

TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman who was killed when the car she was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Carlow.

Denise O’Meara’s car collided with a van on the N80 in Ballintrane at around 5.40pm on Monday, July 15.

The Tipperary native was pronounced dead at the scene, while two men who were in the van were airlifted to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Ms O’Meara will be “sadly missed”, her “heartbroken” family said this week in a statement confirming her death.

The 34-year-old, who hails from Portroe, leaves behind parents Denis and Maura, brother Declan, sisters Caitriona and Eimear and her partner Calum.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular woman, who was a former member of the Cumann Báire Setanta GAA club.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to all the O’Meara family, her partner and wide circle of friends on the loss of Denise O'Meara,” the club said in a statement.

“Denise played for the club for a number of years and was part of the winning team that travelled to London to compete in the London 7’s in 2019,” they added.

“She will be dearly missed by her former teammates and never forgotten for her kindness, good nature and as a fierce warrior on the field.”

Former schoolfriend Julie Malone-Griffiths remembered Ms O’Meara as “the most kind, funny and thoughtful person”.

“I’m so grateful and lucky to have had her in my life as a close friend through primary and secondary school as well as having worked together,” she said.

“Denise will be greatly missed by many.”

Former colleague Sonia Kelly said “she was such a smart intelligent beautiful girl” before adding: “My heart breaks for [her family], now left without her in your lives.”

Ms O’Meara’s funeral will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 12noon at St Mary's Church in Portroe, Tipperary.

Gardaí investigating the collision have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 915 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”