Shooting at Carlow shopping centre was ‘terrifying experience'
News

A FATAL shooting in a shopping centre in Co. Carlow has been described as a ‘terrifying experience’ for everyone present.

Gardaí were called to Fairgreen Shopping Centre at around 6.15pm on June 1 after receiving reports of gunshots being fired.

The suspect, a white Irish man in his 20s, fired a shotgun several times as he walked through the centre, the police force has since confirmed.

He left the centre and was confronted by armed, plain clothed officers, and later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Garda from the forensic technical unit pictured at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre following the incident

At a press conference, Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said no one was injured by the shots fired in the centre, but a young girl, who was there with her family, suffered a minor leg injury after falling while running from the scene.

“This was meant to be a normal day out on a bank holiday weekend and it was a terrifying experience for every person present in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre that evening,” Asst Comm Hilman said.

“We continue to investigate all the circumstance of this serious incident,” she added.

The police force has urged anyone with footage from the incident not to share it on social media.

“We once again urge anyone who may have recorded footage of the incident not to share it on social media or messaging apps, but instead to provide it directly to the investigating team,” she said.

“Anyone present at Fairgreen Shopping Centre between approximately 6pm and 6.25pm on Sunday, June 1 is asked to contact the incident room at Carlow garda station,” she added.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman addresses the press conference

Asst Comm Hilman also paid tribute to those who responded to the incident.

“I would like to acknowledge the management and the business community of Fairgreen Shopping Centre for their assistance and support to the public on June 1, and to acknowledge the assistance of the local emergency services and defence forces for their professionalism and assistance,” she said.

“I specifically want to highlight the response of local Garda who, on receipt of a call of a very dangerous incident, immediately responded to protect their community.

“Their courage was exemplary,” she added.

“We are also very aware that there is a family coming to terms with the loss of their loved one at this time and we appeal for privacy for the family.”

