New speed camera goes live in Co. Carlow tomorrow

A NEWLY installed speed camera on a busy road in Co. Carlow will go live tomorrow.

The static speed camera has been installed on the N80 and will be operational from midday.

From that point anyone caught speeding at the site will receive a fixed charge notice (FCN) consisting of a €160 fine accompanied by three penalty points.

The Carlow camera adds to new static safety cameras already in operation on the N17 in Mayo, N59 in Galway, N13 in Donegal, N69 in Limerick, R772 in Wexford and the N22 in Cork.

First introduced in the Dublin Port Tunnel and on the M7, five average safety cameras are also now in place across Ireland, with three further devices installed on the N3 in Cavan, N5 in Mayo and N2 in Meath.

There are also 58 mobile safety cameras operational across 1,500 locations across the country as well as hand held safety cameras which are operated by Gardaí.

“Static safety cameras have been proven internationally to reduce speeding,” Gardai said in a statement as the Carlow device is due to go live.

“All roads nationally were assessed by collision severity and occurrence (including where excessive speed was a factor in the outcome), to determine the road sections in which safety cameras have the best opportunity to prevent future death and serious injury to road users,” they explained of the positioning of their existing cameras.

“The locations were selected based on fatal and serious injury collision data from the last seven years and speed data, as well as feedback from stakeholders,” they added.

“An Garda Síochána is committed to reducing road deaths by working with partners as per the Government’s Road Safety Strategy.”

More than 6000 FCNs were issued in Ireland from January to April this year.

In total 6073 were issued for static and average speed cameras across the country during that period.

Some 2385 of those were issued via the safety speed camera on the N17 in Mayo.

A further 1581 FCNs were issued through the safety speed camera on the N13 in Donegal.