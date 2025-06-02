Taoiseach 'shocked and saddened' after man dies and child injured in Carlow shooting incident

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he is 'shocked and saddened' following a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Co. Carlow in which a man died and a child was injured.

The incident unfolded shortly after 6.15pm at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Barrack Street.

The area was cordoned off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was dispatched, however, gardaí believe there is no further concern for public safety.

A statement added that a 'white Irish male' was found deceased at the scene, while the injured girl did not require hospital treatment.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened at the shooting incident in Carlow this evening," read a statement from the Taoiseach last night.

"My thoughts are with the families affected and the local community in Carlow after what was a very serious and traumatic incident.

"I urge anyone who has information to speak to the gardaí."

Tánaiste Simon Harris praised the emergency services for their handling of the incident.

"I am deeply concerned to hear about the incident that has taken place in Carlow tonight and have been kept briefed," he said.

"I understand a young child has been hurt and I join with people across our country in thinking of them and their family tonight.

"I am also thinking of all those who witnessed this situation and the awful shock and upset it must have caused them.

"I know their families and communities will rally to support them.

"I am grateful to our emergency services for their work and response."

'Something we never want or expect'

Meanwhile, Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan stressed that such shooting incidents were thankfully rare in Ireland.

"This was a really shocking incident," he said.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by the shooting and the community and families impacted including those working at the scene.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to speak to the gardaí and help with their investigations in any way that they can.

"This is something we never want or expect to happen in our communities.

"Gun violence is very rare in Ireland, and I am determined that will remain the case.

"The area in Carlow is safe. We must now allow An Garda Síochána to investigate this incident fully."

In a statement last night, gardaí said it was unclear how the girl sustained her injuries.

"Shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí were alerted following reports of a firearm discharge at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow," it read.

"An Garda Síochána are currently at the scene, with the shopping centre and car park cordoned off. The cordon will remain in place overnight.

"A white Irish adult male is deceased at the scene.

"The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been requested to attend.

"A female juvenile received treatment from paramedics following the incident but did not require hospital care.

"It's undetermined at this time as to how those injuries were sustained."