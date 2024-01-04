Tributes paid following death of Irish businessman and GAA supporter Tony McGovern

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of London-based Irish businessman Tony McGovern.

The Leitrim native, who hailed from Aughavas, passed away on New Year’s Day.

Living in Willesden, north London, Mr McGovern carved a successful career in the haulage, property and hospitality sectors over the years.

He was also a prominent supporter of the GAA in both Ireland and Britain.

The main stand in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in Leitrim’s Carrick-on-Shannon bears his name, as does the GAA pitch in Ruislip, London, which Mr McGovern provided financial support for during its €5million redevelopment in 2017.

In a statement London GAA paid tribute to Mr McGovern, stating: “It is with great sadness for London GAA to hear of the passing of Tony McGovern.

“Tony has been a tremendous supporter of London GAA over many years, most recently owning the naming rights to McGovern Park, Ruislip.”

They added: “Tony was an integral part of the fundraising team for the Ruislip development, and each year was involved with the London GAA float at the annual London St. Patrick’s Day parade through Central London. Condolences to the McGovern family and his wide circle of friends.”

In Leitrim, Aughvas GAA secretary Keith Conefrey said: “It is with great sadness that Aughavas GAA share the news of the passing of Tony McGovern.

“Tony and the McGovern brothers have been great supporters of Aughavas an Leitrim GAA all their lives.

“Everyone at Aughavas GAA wish to pass on their condolences to the McGovern family at this sad time. 'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.”