Twin sister of Mary Boyle appeals for information 46 years after mysterious disappearance

THE TWIN sister of Mary Boyle, who disappeared in Co. Donegal 46 years ago, has appealed for information as she seeks to give her sibling a 'decent Christian burial'.

Six-year-old Mary disappeared on March 18, 1977 during a family visit to her grandparents' house in Cashelard near Ballyshannon.

Birmingham-born Mary had been following an uncle to a neighbour's house 500 yards away but halfway across a marshy field, she headed back to her grandparents' house.

Mary was never seen again and her disappearance is the longest missing child case in the history of the State.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin, Mary's sister Ann Doherty said her desire to find her identical twin was no longer about justice but about being able to lay her sister to rest.

"It's not about justice, it's about getting Mary buried, giving her a decent Christian burial," Ms Doherty told the host.

"It's not about going after anyone, it's not about any of that, it's about giving Mary the dignified burial and giving my family the closure to move on.

"I want to put an end to it so that everyone can have a peaceful life."

When she was last seen, Mary was wearing a lilac-coloured hand-knitted cardigan, brown jeans and black wellington boots.

Digs carried out in 2011, 2013 and 2016 in the area where she disappeared failed to yield any evidence and no trace of Mary has ever been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8537, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.