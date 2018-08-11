Two appear in court following seizure of ATM skimming devices
News

Two appear in court following seizure of ATM skimming devices

The two males appeared in court this morning.

The two males who had been detained at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations are scheduled to appear before Court number 2, The Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street, Dublin at 10.30am this morning charged in connection with the investigation.

Gardai in the Kildare Division arrested two males in Blanchardstown yesterday in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town yesterday.

The Kildare Gardaí had been working closely with a major Irish financial institution in an attempt to intercept the criminals involved.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests. The two males, in their 30's, are being held at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act where they will be interviewed in relation to their criminal activities.

