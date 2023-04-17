Man arrested over attempts to steal three ATMs in one day

POLICE officers have arrested a 29-year-old man over the attempted theft of three ATMs in County Antrim.

PSNI officers investigating the offences conducted a search this morning during which the man was arrested.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Detectives from Antrim CID conducted the search in the Randalstown area this morning, Monday, April 17, following the attempted thefts of ATMs on Sunday, March 5.

"Sometime between 2am and 5am, police received reports that ATMs had been tampered with in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine, Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and the Roguery Road area of Toomebridge."

Det Insp Lenaghan added: "A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 373 of 05/03/23.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area to police on 101.”

Information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.