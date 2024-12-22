Lord of the Dance
Two arrested after gardaí seize €185,000 worth of suspected ecstasy and cocaine
News

The suspected drugs had a street value of €185,000 (Image: An Garda Síochána)

TWO people have been arrested after gardaí seized €185,000 worth of suspected ecstasy and cocaine in Co. Cork.

The discovery was made at around 4pm on Saturday at a residence in the Douglas area.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s have since detained for offences contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Saturday's operation was conducted as part of Operation Tara by gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit.

After executing a search warrant at the property, investigators discovered 15,000 ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of €150,000.

Half-a-kilogramme of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €35,000, was also seized.

The man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Cork City.

Gardaí subsequently arrested the woman, who is being similarly detained at a garda station in the county.

The seized drugs are due to be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

