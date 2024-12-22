Two men die in separate road traffic collisions in the North

Lord of the Dance
TWO men have died following separate road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland.

In the first incident, a pedestrian was fatally injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Street in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone at around 6.30pm on Friday.

The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

At around the same time, a man in his 70s died in Ballynure, Co. Antrim after a black Porsche Cayenne mounted a roundabout on the Belfast Road and collided with a lorry.

A woman injured in the incident was taken to hospital, although her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Police have now appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage of either collision to contact them.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference 1324 (Dungannon) or 1323 (Ballynure).

